Laos: Beerlao Laos Volleyball League 2024 Launched

September 28, 2024_ The Beerlao Laos Volleyball League 2024, a major volleyball competition that will take place from September 28 to December 10, 2024, has been inaugurated. The event is held at the 5th Army Division Volleyball Field and has a total prize pool of nearly 300 million kip. The opening ceremony was attended by high-profile figures, including Minister of Education and Sports Phout Simmalao and representatives of sponsoring companies such as Beerlao. The competition will feature several men's and women's teams, contributing to the development of the sport in Laos, laoedaily.com.la reported. The initiative aims to promote volleyball in the country and select athletes for future international competitions.