Domenica 21 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:39
Laos: Beginning of the Buddhist retreat celebrated throughout the country
21 luglio 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
21 July 2024_ On 20 July 2024, corresponding to the 15th day of the waxing moon of the 8th month in the Buddhist calendar of 2567 BE, Buddhists across Laos gathered in temples to offer alms and donations to monks and novices, celebrating the beginning of the Buddhist retreat. This three-month period during the rainy season requires monks to stay in monasteries to study Buddhist practices, avoiding travel and damage to crops and small creatures. In Vientiane, the capital, the faithful enthusiastically participated in the offering ceremonies, maintaining the ancient traditions in an orderly and safe manner. Before the offerings, religious ceremonies, including sermons and other activities, were held. Kpl.gov.la reports it. In some temples, generous laypeople set up donation stands or pavilions to offer sweet drinks, water and various types of food to participants.

