Laos: Cabinet to discuss budget, economic growth strategies in October 2024

October 25, 2024_ The Lao government held a meeting on October 23-24, 2024 to discuss economic achievements and strategies for the 2025 budget. The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, reviewed economic performance reports and proposals to improve the country's financial situation. Participants included government members, officials, and provincial representatives, with the aim of gathering feedback and suggestions for future economic policies. The news was reported by lnr.org.la. The meeting focused on key issues such as increasing salaries for civil servants and managing economic resources, amid global economic challenges.