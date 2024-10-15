Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 15 Ottobre 2024
Laos: Canadian PM visits Lao Water Resources Management Committee

October 14, 2024_ Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited the headquarters of the Lao Water Resources Management Committee in Vientiane,...

October 14, 2024_ Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited the headquarters of the Lao Water Resources Management Committee in Vientiane, stressing the importance of cooperation between the two countries. During the visit, Trudeau attended a meeting dedicated to sustainable water resources management, highlighting the crucial role of water in economic and social development. The Prime Minister also discussed common challenges related to water resources management in the Mekong region, involving representatives of various countries. Trudeau's visit was welcomed, as Canada is a key partner in the sustainable development of Laos, as reported by laophattananews.com. The Lao Water Resources Management Committee, established in 1995, is dedicated to promoting cooperation among the countries of the region for integrated water resources management.

