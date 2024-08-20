Laos: Capital Vientiane hosts 8th ASEAN Youth Conference on Climate Change

Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 20 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:48
20 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
August 19, 2024_ Vientiane, Laos is hosting the 8th ASEAN Youth Conference on Climate Change, which will take place from August 19 to 21, 2024. The event brings together youth representatives from ten ASEAN member countries to discuss the importance of youth participation in the fight against climate change. This year's theme is climate change and community resilience, with a focus on the challenges facing young people. The conference aims to give young people a voice and promote concrete actions to address environmental issues. This news is reported by vientianetimeslao.la. The meeting is an important opportunity for young people to share experiences and strategies for a sustainable future in the ASEAN region.

