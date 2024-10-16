Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 16 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:53
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Laos: Celebrating International Day of the Girl Child and 8th Anniversary of the Action Plan for Girls

October 15, 2024_ The Ministry of Education and Sports of Laos, in collaboration with UNFPA, organized an event to celebrate the International Day of...

Laos: Celebrating International Day of the Girl Child and 8th Anniversary of the Action Plan for Girls
16 ottobre 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 15, 2024_ The Ministry of Education and Sports of Laos, in collaboration with UNFPA, organized an event to celebrate the International Day of the Girl Child and the eighth anniversary of the Action Plan for Girls. During the event, the importance of ensuring equal opportunities for girls was emphasized, highlighting the challenges they face compared to boys. The Deputy Minister stated that it is crucial to develop specific policies and programs to support girls and improve their participation in society. The news is reported by laophattananews.com. The initiative is part of a broader context of promoting the rights of women and girls in Laos, a country that is facing significant challenges in terms of gender equality and educational opportunities.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Deputy Minister stated that it organized an event event girls in Laos
Vedi anche
News to go
Sciopero venerdì 18 ottobre, trasporti a rischio
News to go
Piogge e temporali in arrivo
News to go
Manovra, oggi Cdm alle 20
News to go
Migranti, von der Leyen: "Sviluppare hub rimpatri fuori Ue, guardiamo a intesa Italia-Albania"
News to go
Manovra, Schillaci: "Piano triennale assunzioni, mancano infermieri più di medici"
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza