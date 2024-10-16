Laos: Celebrating International Day of the Girl Child and 8th Anniversary of the Action Plan for Girls

October 15, 2024_ The Ministry of Education and Sports of Laos, in collaboration with UNFPA, organized an event to celebrate the International Day of the Girl Child and the eighth anniversary of the Action Plan for Girls. During the event, the importance of ensuring equal opportunities for girls was emphasized, highlighting the challenges they face compared to boys. The Deputy Minister stated that it is crucial to develop specific policies and programs to support girls and improve their participation in society. The news is reported by laophattananews.com. The initiative is part of a broader context of promoting the rights of women and girls in Laos, a country that is facing significant challenges in terms of gender equality and educational opportunities.