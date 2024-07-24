Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 24 Luglio 2024
Laos: Celebration of the 30th anniversary of the International Conference on Population and Development

23 July 2024_ This year marks the 30th anniversary of the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD), an event that marked a...

Laos: Celebration of the 30th anniversary of the International Conference on Population and Development
23 July 2024_ This year marks the 30th anniversary of the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD), an event that marked a significant shift in global policies regarding reproductive health and rights. Laos, which joined this program in 1994, has made notable progress in sexual and reproductive health, with a 78.7% reduction in the maternal mortality rate from 2000 to 2020. Additionally, Laos' population has increased from 6 .7 million in 2015 to approximately 7.68 million in 2023, with continued growth forecast until 2069. The news is reported by kpl.gov.la. The Government of Laos and UNFPA highlight the importance of investing in youth to ensure a prosperous and inclusive future for all.

