Laos: Celebration of the 69th anniversary of the Lao Women's Federation

16 July 2024_ The Ministry of Education and Sports of Laos, in collaboration with the Australian Government, celebrated the 69th anniversary of the Lao Women's Federation. The event, held at the Dongkhamxang College of Education in Vientiane, also included a training course for teachers on the protection and safety of children in schools. The ceremony was attended by Somsy Suthivong, deputy head of the office of the Ministry of Education and Sports, and Vannethsa Hekkathi, secretary of the Australian Embassy in Laos. Laoedaily.com.la reports that around 360 participants, including teachers and representatives of the Lao Women's Federation, took part in the event. The three-day training covered topics such as protecting children and creating safe school environments.