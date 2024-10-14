Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 14 Ottobre 2024
Laos: China, Laos sign agreement to boost bilateral cooperation
14 ottobre 2024 | 12.27
October 14, 2024_ China and Laos signed a joint declaration to strengthen bilateral cooperation, focusing on developing a connectivity corridor between the two countries and Thailand. During the official visit of Chinese Premier Li Qiang to Laos, the leaders agreed to enhance practical cooperation and promote the development of the China-Laos railway. In addition, an agreement was established to exempt 100 percent of Lao products exported to China from duties, aiming to increase high-quality agricultural exports, Xinhua reported. This agreement is a significant step in enhancing trade and infrastructure relations between Laos and China, two countries with a long history of cooperation.

