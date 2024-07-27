Laos: China-South Asia Trade Fair opens

July 25, 2024_ Laos hosted the China-South Asia trade fair, with the participation of 18 companies and 42 exhibition booths. The event, which took place from 22 to 25 July 2024, saw the presence of various sectors, including food and machinery. The Deputy Prime Minister of Laos underlined the importance of the fair in promoting economic and trade cooperation between countries in the region. The news was reported by vientianetimeslao.la. The fair represents a significant opportunity for Laos to strengthen trade ties with China and other Asian countries, contributing to the country's economic development.