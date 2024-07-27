Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 27 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:07
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Laos: China-South Asia Trade Fair opens

July 25, 2024_ Laos hosted the China-South Asia trade fair, with the participation of 18 companies and 42 exhibition booths. The event, which took...

Laos: China-South Asia Trade Fair opens
27 luglio 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 25, 2024_ Laos hosted the China-South Asia trade fair, with the participation of 18 companies and 42 exhibition booths. The event, which took place from 22 to 25 July 2024, saw the presence of various sectors, including food and machinery. The Deputy Prime Minister of Laos underlined the importance of the fair in promoting economic and trade cooperation between countries in the region. The news was reported by vientianetimeslao.la. The fair represents a significant opportunity for Laos to strengthen trade ties with China and other Asian countries, contributing to the country's economic development.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
the event including food Laos China South Asia Trade Fair
Vedi anche
Olimpiadi
Parigi 2024, Federica Pellegrini: "Ritiro Sinner? Spero si riprenda presto" - Video
Parigi 2024, applausi per Mattarella all'arrivo a Casa Italia - Video
News to go
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, oggi la cerimonia di apertura: città blindata
News to go
Allarme siccità al Centro-Sud: "Tra tre settimane niente acqua per i campi"
News to go
Parigi 2024, attesa per la cerimonia inaugurale: numeri e curiosità
News to go
Direttiva Ue sui rifiuti, Bruxelles mette in mora l'Italia
News to go
Tregua sta per finire, torna il gran caldo
News to go
Decreto salva casa è legge
News to go
Mattarella: "Eversivo ogni atto contro la libera informazione"
News to go
Camera approva decreto liste di attesa, è legge
News to go
Harris: "Conosco i tipi come Donald Trump"
News to go
Lavoro, patente a crediti: pronto decreto attuativo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza