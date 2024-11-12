Laos: Chinese Investment and Infrastructure Development in Southeast Asia

Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 12 Novembre 2024
November 12, 2024_ DHL Global Forwarding has published a new white paper highlighting the importance of road freight in Southeast Asia, with a focus...

12 novembre 2024 | 13.01
Redazione Adnkronos
November 12, 2024_ DHL Global Forwarding has published a new white paper highlighting the importance of road freight in Southeast Asia, with a focus on countries such as Laos, Vietnam, Thailand and Malaysia. These countries are benefiting from significant investment, with China investing $24 billion in the region in 2023, helping to improve logistics infrastructure. In particular, Laos recently opened a new railway linking Vientiane to Kunming in China, facilitating trade and freight transport. The news is reported by laotiantimes.com, highlighting how improving infrastructure is crucial to the economic future of the region. In addition, government policies are simplifying cross-border shipping procedures, making Southeast Asia an increasingly competitive trading hub.

