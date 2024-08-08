Laos: Collaboration between Laos and China to develop the digital economy

08 August 2024_ The Ministry of Technology and Communication of Laos organized a meeting to promote digital economic cooperation between Laos and China, held in Vientiane on 7 August 2024. During the meeting, the benefits of adopting technologies were discussed digital and sharing Chinese experiences in the sector. Lao officials highlighted the importance of this collaboration to improve local capacities and facilitate the management of public resources. The news was reported by lnr.org.la. This initiative represents a significant step towards integrating Laos into the global digital economy, with the aim of improving the efficiency and quality of public services.