Laos: Collaboration for forest resources assessment with advanced technology

October 29, 2024_ The Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry of Laos has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Lao Telecom to explore the use of technology for forest assessment and measurement. The signing ceremony took place on October 28, 2024 in Vientiane, in the presence of senior government officials and representatives of the company. This collaboration aims to improve the management of forest resources in the country, which has about 57% of its territory covered by forests, essential for the life of local communities. The source of this news is vientianetimeslao.la. The project is part of a broader context of sustainability and conservation of natural resources, essential for the economic development of Laos.