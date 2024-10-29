Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 29 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:26
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Laos: Collaboration for forest resources assessment with advanced technology

October 29, 2024_ The Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry of Laos has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Lao Telecom to explore the use...

Laos: Collaboration for forest resources assessment with advanced technology
29 ottobre 2024 | 12.20
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 29, 2024_ The Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry of Laos has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Lao Telecom to explore the use of technology for forest assessment and measurement. The signing ceremony took place on October 28, 2024 in Vientiane, in the presence of senior government officials and representatives of the company. This collaboration aims to improve the management of forest resources in the country, which has about 57% of its territory covered by forests, essential for the life of local communities. The source of this news is vientianetimeslao.la. The project is part of a broader context of sustainability and conservation of natural resources, essential for the economic development of Laos.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
forest assessment collaborazione This collaboration aims assessment
Vedi anche
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Migranti, Trump: "Lancerò il più ambizioso piano di espulsioni della storia"
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite
News to go
Fmi: "Da inflazione a guerre, su prospettive pesa incertezza"
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre
News to go
Patente digitale al via, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza