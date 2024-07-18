Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 18 Luglio 2024
Laos: Commitment to sustainable and resilient development

18 July 2024_ Laos reiterated its commitment to sustainable development during the United Nations High Level Political Forum in New York. Deputy...

Laos: Commitment to sustainable and resilient development
18 luglio 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

18 July 2024_ Laos reiterated its commitment to sustainable development during the United Nations High Level Political Forum in New York. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith highlighted the importance of overcoming economic and climate challenges to achieve the goals of the 2030 Agenda. Laos presented its third Voluntary National Review, highlighting progress and challenges in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The meeting also featured Laos in a side event with Azerbaijan, focused on clearing unexploded mines. This was reported by vientianetimeslao.la. The Lao government reiterated the need for international cooperation to address global challenges and promote inclusive and sustainable development.

