Domenica 14 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:03
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Laos: Conference on Building an Independent Economy
14 luglio 2024 | 12.22
Redazione Adnkronos
July 13, 2024_ The Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism of Laos organized a conference to discuss the resolutions of the eighth meeting of the Central Committee of the Eleventh Party Congress. The meeting, chaired by Suansavanh Viyaketh, highlighted the importance of implementing economic and social plans for 2024, with a focus on creating an independent economy. Budget and monetary plans for the first six months of the year and strategies for the second half of 2024 were also discussed. The conference highlighted the need to address the country's economic and financial challenges, as well as drug-related problems . This was reported by vientianetimeslao.la. The event was attended by senior government and party officials, including Vansi Khammeua, who reiterated the importance of autonomous and sustainable economic management.

