Giovedì 24 Ottobre 2024
Laos: Conference on Education and Rights of Young Women

24 ottobre 2024 | 20.26
Redazione Adnkronos
October 23, 2024_ The Ministry of Health of Laos, in collaboration with UNFPA, organized the 9th Research Conference on Young Women's Education and Rights, focusing on gender equality and sexual and reproductive rights. The event took place on October 23, 2024 at the Double Tree by Hilton hotel and involved experts and professionals in the field. The conference aims to promote awareness and skills among young women, so that they can make informed decisions about their lives and health. As reported by laoedaily.com.la, the meeting is part of a project started in 2016, with the aim of improving the capacity of young women to make autonomous decisions. The conference will continue until October 25, addressing issues that are crucial for the future of the young generations in Laos.

