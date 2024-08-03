Cerca nel sito
 
Laos: Conference on the use of artificial intelligence in local media

02 August 2024_ The Society of Journalists of Laos organized a conference in Vientiane, focused on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and the...

Laos: Conference on the use of artificial intelligence in local media
03 agosto 2024 | 13.04
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

02 August 2024_ The Society of Journalists of Laos organized a conference in Vientiane, focused on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and the challenges of online media for the Lao community. The event saw the participation of industry experts, including representatives of embassies and international organizations, with the aim of improving the skills of local journalists in the digital age. During the conference, topics such as information verification and the importance of accurate and timely information were discussed. The conference was supported by the Australian Embassy in Laos and the European Union, highlighting the commitment to strengthening press freedom in the country. The Society of Journalists of Laos is an organization that promotes the training and protection of the rights of journalists in the country.

