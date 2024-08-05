Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 05 Agosto 2024
Laos: Conference on the use of artificial intelligence in media for Lao audiences
04 August 2024_ On 2 August 2024, a conference was held in Vientiane, Laos, to discuss the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies in the media, with the aim of improving communication for the Lao public. The event, chaired by Savan Khon Rasamountri, president of the Lao Journalists Association, saw the participation of experts and representatives from various media sectors. The conference highlighted the importance of training media professionals on the use of new technologies to address current challenges, such as the spread of fake news and the need for quality content. The source of origin is vientianetimeslao.la. The meeting also celebrated the 74th anniversary of the founding of the Lao Journalists Association, underlining the commitment to responsible and quality information in the country.

in Evidenza