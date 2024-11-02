Laos: Contract signed for power grid construction in Luang Prabang

November 1, 2024_ A contract was signed for the construction of a power grid in Luang Prabang, Laos, with a length of 143.08 kilometers and a voltage of 22 kV. The project, which involves a total investment of 218.7 billion kip, will have a construction period of four years and aims to improve access to energy in the region. The signing ceremony was attended by key officials, including the director of the energy department and representatives of the company in charge of the works. The news was reported by lnr.org.la. This project is part of a broader initiative by the Lao government to strengthen energy infrastructure and support the economic development of the country.