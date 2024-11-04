Laos: Cooperation project between Vientiane and Yunnan province launched

November 4, 2024_ On October 31, 2024, a cooperation project between the Laotian capital and the Chinese province of Yunnan, aimed at strengthening professional skills in the handicraft sector, was inaugurated in Vientiane. The event was attended by important figures, including the vice president of the Lao Handicraft Cooperation Center and the president of the Yunnan Handicraft Cooperation Center. This project represents a significant step in developing labor skills and creating stronger ties between Laos and China. The news was reported by pasaxon.org.la. The initiative aims to promote cultural and trade exchanges, thus contributing to the economic and social growth of the two nations.