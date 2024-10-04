Laos: Country attends 3rd Asia Cooperation Dialogue Summit in Qatar

04 October 2024_ Deputy Prime Minister of Laos Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune led a delegation to the 3rd Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) Summit held in Doha, Qatar on 3 October 2024. The summit, which focused on sports diplomacy, was attended by representatives from 35 member countries, aiming to strengthen regional cooperation through sports. Various topics, including economic sustainability and building a stronger Asian community, were discussed during the meeting. This was reported by vientianetimeslao.la. Laos, which plays a growing role in Asian cooperation, will also host major regional events in 2024, including the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits.