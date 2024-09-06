Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 06 Settembre 2024
Laos: Country Becomes Member of World Federation of School Nutrition

September 5, 2024_ Laos has officially joined the World Federation of School Nutrition, a significant step towards improving the health and education...

Laos: Country Becomes Member of World Federation of School Nutrition
06 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 5, 2024_ Laos has officially joined the World Federation of School Nutrition, a significant step towards improving the health and education of children in the country. The joining ceremony took place on September 4, 2024 in Vientiane, in the presence of government officials and international representatives. This initiative aims to ensure that every child in Laos has access to nutritional meals in schools by 2030, thus contributing to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals. The news was reported by pasaxon.org.la. Laos, with a population of approximately 7 million, faces significant challenges in terms of food security and child nutrition, with over 33 percent of children suffering from malnutrition.

