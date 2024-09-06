Laos: Country to assume ASEAN chairmanship in 2024

05 September 2024_ Laos has been designated as the ASEAN Chair for 2024, a role that comes with the responsibility of leading the 44th ASEAN Leaders' Meeting. Lao President Bunlieng Phanthapanya highlighted the importance of this event for the country, highlighting the need to promote cooperation and resilience among Asian nations. During its chairmanship, Laos will focus on issues such as connectivity and sustainability, seeking to strengthen ties among ASEAN members. The news was reported by vientianetimeslao.la. Laos, officially known as the Lao People's Democratic Republic, is a landlocked country in Southeast Asia, which aims to further develop its regional relations through this chairmanship.