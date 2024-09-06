Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 06 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:39
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Laos: Country to assume ASEAN chairmanship in 2024

05 September 2024_ Laos has been designated as the ASEAN Chair for 2024, a role that comes with the responsibility of leading the 44th ASEAN Leaders'...

Laos: Country to assume ASEAN chairmanship in 2024
06 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

05 September 2024_ Laos has been designated as the ASEAN Chair for 2024, a role that comes with the responsibility of leading the 44th ASEAN Leaders' Meeting. Lao President Bunlieng Phanthapanya highlighted the importance of this event for the country, highlighting the need to promote cooperation and resilience among Asian nations. During its chairmanship, Laos will focus on issues such as connectivity and sustainability, seeking to strengthen ties among ASEAN members. The news was reported by vientianetimeslao.la. Laos, officially known as the Lao People's Democratic Republic, is a landlocked country in Southeast Asia, which aims to further develop its regional relations through this chairmanship.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ASEAN members Association of South East Asian Nations Laos country
Vedi anche
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza