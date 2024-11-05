Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 05 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:43
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Laos: Cuban President's Official Visit to Vientiane to Celebrate 50 Years of Bilateral Relations

November 5, 2024_ On November 4, 2024, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel paid an official visit to Laos, welcomed by Lao Prime Minister Thongloun...

Laos: Cuban President's Official Visit to Vientiane to Celebrate 50 Years of Bilateral Relations
05 novembre 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 5, 2024_ On November 4, 2024, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel paid an official visit to Laos, welcomed by Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith at the Government Palace in Vientiane. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed bilateral issues and celebrated the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Laos and Cuba. The visit also included participation in commemorative ceremonies and meetings with representatives from various sectors, highlighting the importance of cooperation between the two countries. The news was reported by lnr.org.la. This visit marks a significant moment in strengthening the historical and cultural ties between Laos, a Southeast Asian nation, and Cuba, a Caribbean island known for its revolutionary history.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
cultural ties between Laos Lao Vientiane Laos
Vedi anche
News to go
Elezioni Usa, duello all'ultimo voto tra Trump e Harris
Manovra 2025, primo giorno di audizioni a Montecitorio
News to go
4 novembre, Mattarella: "Italia Paese unito e portatore di pace"
News to go
2 novembre, perché oggi è il giorno dei morti
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza