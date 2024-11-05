Laos: Cuban President's Official Visit to Vientiane to Celebrate 50 Years of Bilateral Relations

November 5, 2024_ On November 4, 2024, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel paid an official visit to Laos, welcomed by Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith at the Government Palace in Vientiane. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed bilateral issues and celebrated the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Laos and Cuba. The visit also included participation in commemorative ceremonies and meetings with representatives from various sectors, highlighting the importance of cooperation between the two countries. The news was reported by lnr.org.la. This visit marks a significant moment in strengthening the historical and cultural ties between Laos, a Southeast Asian nation, and Cuba, a Caribbean island known for its revolutionary history.