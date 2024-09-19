Laos: Delegations from Vientiane and Hanoi meet to strengthen cooperation

September 19, 2024_ Delegations from Vientiane, the capital of Laos, and Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam, met on September 17, 2024 to discuss bilateral cooperation. During the meeting, Mayor of Vientiane Atsaphangthong Siphandone warmly welcomed the Vietnamese delegation led by Mayor of Hanoi Tran Sy Thanh. The two leaders stressed the importance of cooperation between the two cities to promote economic and cultural development. The meeting also highlighted future projects and investment opportunities between Laos and Vietnam. This news was reported by pasaxon.org.la. This meeting is a significant step towards strengthening ties between the two countries, which have historically been united by cultural and political ties.