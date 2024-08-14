Laos: Deputy PM visits Huaphan to monitor economic and social development

August 14, 2024_ Deputy Prime Minister of Laos, Sèngsèng Khommasith, visited Huaphan Province to monitor the progress of economic and social development. During the visit, he met with local officials and discussed strategies to improve the economic situation in the region. The Deputy Prime Minister stressed the importance of effective implementation of development projects and reviewed various ongoing programs. This news is reported by lnr.org.la. Huaphan is a province in Laos known for its rich culture and history, and the government is working to promote sustainable growth in the area.