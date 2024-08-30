Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 30 Agosto 2024
Laos: Diplomatic meeting between Laos and Japan to strengthen bilateral relations
August 30, 2024_ A Lao delegation, led by Minister of Foreign Affairs Thongloun Sisoulith, visited Japan from August 26 to 29, 2024 to promote diplomatic and cultural cooperation between the two countries. During the meeting, joint development projects and investment opportunities were discussed, highlighting the importance of the bilateral relations that have lasted for nearly 70 years. The delegation met with senior Japanese officials, including members of the government and representatives of Japanese companies operating in Laos, such as Ana Food Co., Ltd and Ussio Lab Co., Ltd. The news was reported by lnr.org.la. This meeting represents a significant step towards strengthening economic and cultural ties between Laos and Japan, with the aim of improving the quality of life of citizens of both countries.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
