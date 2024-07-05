Laos: Diplomatic meeting between Laos and Sri Lanka

5 July 2024_ Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Laos, Saleumxay Kommasith, received the outgoing Ambassador of Sri Lanka, Colonne Appuhamillage Chaminda Inoka Colonne, for a farewell meeting. During the meeting, both sides praised the 59 years of friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries. Saleumxay recognized the ambassador's significant contribution in the development of bilateral relations during her three-year tenure. The ambassador expressed gratitude for the welcome she received and promised to continue supporting relations between the two countries even after her return to her homeland. This is reported by lnr.org.la. On the same day, Saleumxay welcomed the new ambassador of Bangladesh, Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, underlining the importance of relations between Laos and Bangladesh, established in 1988.