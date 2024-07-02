Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 02 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:51
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Laos: Diplomatic meeting between Laos and the UN on the Myanmar issue

2 July 2024_ The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Laos, Saleumxay Kommasith, welcomed Julie Bishop, Special Representative of the United...

Laos: Diplomatic meeting between Laos and the UN on the Myanmar issue
02 luglio 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

2 July 2024_ The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Laos, Saleumxay Kommasith, welcomed Julie Bishop, Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Myanmar, on an official visit to Laos. During the meeting, Kommasith expressed appreciation for Bishop's role and his commitment to the Myanmar issue. Bishop praised Laos' efforts as ASEAN Chair in 2024 to implement the five points agreed by ASEAN leaders. Both agreed to strengthen cooperation to address regional challenges. This is reported by lnr.org.la. Additionally, Bishop met with Alounkeo Kittikhoun, Special Representative of the ASEAN Chairman of Laos, to discuss further collaborations.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Diplomatic meeting between s role Lao Birmania
Vedi anche
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid
News to go
Cibo taroccato, all'estero 1 turista italiano su 2 si imbatte in prodotti fake
News to go
Lotta al caporalato, concorsi per assumere 514 nuovi ispettori
News to go
Pirateria audiovisiva, nel 2023 almeno un atto da 39% italiani
News to go
It Wallet, parte a luglio il portafoglio digitale
News to go
Caro vacanze, partirà meno della metà degli italiani
News to go
Addio codice a barre, dal 2027 lascia il posto ai QR code
News to go
Ue, Meloni: "Su nomine mancanza rispetto verso cittadini europei"
Traffico di anabolizzanti, 7 arresti e perquisizioni
News to go
Nomine Ue, negoziatori: accordo per Costa, Kallas e von der Leyen


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza