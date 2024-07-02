Laos: Diplomatic meeting between Laos and the UN on the Myanmar issue

2 July 2024_ The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Laos, Saleumxay Kommasith, welcomed Julie Bishop, Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Myanmar, on an official visit to Laos. During the meeting, Kommasith expressed appreciation for Bishop's role and his commitment to the Myanmar issue. Bishop praised Laos' efforts as ASEAN Chair in 2024 to implement the five points agreed by ASEAN leaders. Both agreed to strengthen cooperation to address regional challenges. This is reported by lnr.org.la. Additionally, Bishop met with Alounkeo Kittikhoun, Special Representative of the ASEAN Chairman of Laos, to discuss further collaborations.