Laos: Donation of 2.2 billion kip for the ASEAN Summit 2024

July 9, 2024_ Thabok Thanaleng Sole Co., Ltd. donated over 2.2 billion kip (about $100,000) to the Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LNCCI). The donation is intended to support the organization of the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit 2024, which will be held in Vientiane from 8 to 11 October 2024. The signing ceremony of the donation agreement took place yesterday in Vientiane, in the presence of Oudeth Souvannavong, president of the LNCCI, and Chanthone Sitthixay, president of the board of directors of Thabok Thanaleng Sole Co., Ltd. This was reported by the website vientianetimeslao.la. The event aims to promote trade and investment in the ASEAN region, strengthening economic cooperation between member countries.