Laos: Donation of 6.8 billion kip for flood victims

September 11, 2024_ Dokngiewkham Company donated 6.8 billion kip to the government of Laos to support the victims of the recent floods. The handover ceremony took place at the Prime Minister's Office, in the presence of government officials and representatives of the company. This initiative aims to provide assistance to those affected by the floods, especially in the northern provinces of the country. The donation was received with gratitude by the authorities, underlining the importance of solidarity in times of crisis. The news was reported by vientianetimeslao.la. The government of Laos is currently dealing with the consequences of the floods, which have caused significant damage to local communities and infrastructure.