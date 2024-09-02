Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 02 Settembre 2024
Laos: Drought and flood management methodology launched

02 September 2024_ The Department of Meteorology and Hydrology (DMH) and FAO have launched the methodology for anticipatory management of droughts...

02 settembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

02 September 2024_ The Department of Meteorology and Hydrology (DMH) and FAO have launched the methodology for anticipatory management of droughts and floods in the Lao People's Democratic Republic. This innovative approach, which uses artificial intelligence, aims to monitor and predict natural disasters, with a special focus on their impact on agriculture. The event was attended by various partners, including government agencies and NGOs, underlining the importance of cooperation in addressing climate challenges. The ceremony represents a significant step towards the adoption of modern technologies in environmental risk management, as reported by kpl.gov.la. The project is supported by DG ECHO and also involves the Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare of Lao PDR, highlighting the country's commitment to protecting vulnerable communities.

