Mercoledì 07 Agosto 2024
Laos: Economic and social development in Luang Prabang with local government

07 August 2024_ On 6 August 2024, the Prime Minister of Laos, Sonexay Siphandone, visited Luang Prabang province to monitor progress in economic and...

Laos: Economic and social development in Luang Prabang with local government
07 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
07 August 2024_ On 6 August 2024, the Prime Minister of Laos, Sonexay Siphandone, visited Luang Prabang province to monitor progress in economic and social development. During the visit, the Prime Minister underlined the importance of addressing economic and financial challenges in Xayaburi province, highlighting the crucial role of local resources. Agricultural projects, such as chicken farming and rice cultivation, which contribute to the well-being of the community, were also discussed. The news was reported by laoedaily.com.la. Luang Prabang Province is known for its cultural and natural heritage, and is an important tourist destination in Laos.

