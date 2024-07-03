Laos: Economic and social plans for 2024 approved

3 July 2024_ The 7th ordinary meeting of the 9th National Assembly of Laos approved important economic and social plans for 2024. Among the decisions taken, the Assembly accepted government reports regarding economic-social development, the state budget and monetary policy for the first six months of 2024, with forecasts for the second half of the year. The Assembly praised the government's efforts in resolving economic and financial difficulties, with economic growth of 4.7% in the first six months of 2024. Furthermore, plans for mining investment projects and rural development were discussed and approved . This was reported by vientianetimeslao.la. The meeting was attended by senior government officials, including the Speaker of the National Assembly, Xaysomphone Phomvihane, and the Prime Minister, Sonexay Siphandone.