Venerdì 18 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:10
Laos: Economic development and promotion of SMEs at the heart of the national strategy
18 ottobre 2024 | 13.01
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 18, 2024_ The Lao government has launched a series of initiatives to promote economic development and support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the country. During the opening event of the Lao Products Fair 2024, the president of the Lao Chamber of Commerce and Industry stressed the importance of improving the business environment and facilitating market access for local products. The national strategy for 2021-2025 includes six key areas of intervention, including promoting product quality and supporting SMEs. This news was reported by pasaxon.org.la. The Lao government aims to strengthen the competitiveness of local businesses by addressing challenges related to product quality and cost in the international market.

