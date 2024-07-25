Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 25 Luglio 2024
Laos: Economic growth of 4.52% in the first half of 2024

July 25, 2024_ In the first half of 2024, Khammouane province recorded economic growth of 4.52%, with a gross domestic product (GDP) of 13.258...

July 25, 2024_ In the first half of 2024, Khammouane province recorded economic growth of 4.52%, with a gross domestic product (GDP) of 13.258 billion kip. The data shows a significant increase from the previous year, with an average per capita income of $1,374. The province has also seen an increase in public investment, with 250 projects underway, with a total value of 159 billion kip. The news is reported by laophattananews.com. Khammouane Province is known for its natural resources and tourism potential, contributing significantly to the Lao economy.

