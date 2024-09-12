Laos: Efforts to Strengthen ASEAN Cooperation in 2024

09 September 2024_ In 2024, Laos pledges to promote cooperation within ASEAN, addressing economic and environmental challenges. Despite its economic recovery, the country faces challenges such as climate change and sustainability. The Lao government has set clear goals to improve the region's connectivity and economic resilience. These initiatives are part of a broader plan to ensure a sustainable future for ASEAN, as reported by vientianetimeslao.la. Laos, as a member of ASEAN, plays a crucial role in strengthening ties between Southeast Asian countries and promoting regional stability.