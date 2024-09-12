Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 12 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:28
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Laos: Efforts to Strengthen ASEAN Cooperation in 2024

09 September 2024_ In 2024, Laos pledges to promote cooperation within ASEAN, addressing economic and environmental challenges. Despite its economic...

Laos: Efforts to Strengthen ASEAN Cooperation in 2024
12 settembre 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

09 September 2024_ In 2024, Laos pledges to promote cooperation within ASEAN, addressing economic and environmental challenges. Despite its economic recovery, the country faces challenges such as climate change and sustainability. The Lao government has set clear goals to improve the region's connectivity and economic resilience. These initiatives are part of a broader plan to ensure a sustainable future for ASEAN, as reported by vientianetimeslao.la. Laos, as a member of ASEAN, plays a crucial role in strengthening ties between Southeast Asian countries and promoting regional stability.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Association of South East Asian Nations Laos country faces challenges Lao government
Vedi anche
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza