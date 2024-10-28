Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 28 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:37
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Laos: European Union launches EU-ASEAN Green Diplomacy Weeks 2024

28 October 2024_ The European Union kicked off the EU-ASEAN Green Diplomacy Weeks 2024 on 27 October with a five-kilometer run in Jakarta, titled...

Laos: European Union launches EU-ASEAN Green Diplomacy Weeks 2024
28 ottobre 2024 | 12.17
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

28 October 2024_ The European Union kicked off the EU-ASEAN Green Diplomacy Weeks 2024 on 27 October with a five-kilometer run in Jakarta, titled “EU-ASEAN Green Transition for a Sustainable Planet”. Around 500 participants took part in the event, led by EU Ambassador to ASEAN Sujiro Seam, who underlined the EU’s commitment to supporting ASEAN member countries in their green transitions. The Green Diplomacy Weeks are part of a global EU initiative to promote climate cooperation and inspire meaningful action. The event included exhibitions on EU-ASEAN projects and discussions on topics such as circular economy and biodiversity, laotiantimes.com reported. The Green Diplomacy Weeks will take place across ASEAN, highlighting the importance of regional collaboration to address climate challenges.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
across ASEAN launches EU Association of South East Asian Nations Europa
Vedi anche
News to go
Migranti, Trump: "Lancerò il più ambizioso piano di espulsioni della storia"
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite
News to go
Fmi: "Da inflazione a guerre, su prospettive pesa incertezza"
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre
News to go
Patente digitale al via, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza