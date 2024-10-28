Laos: European Union launches EU-ASEAN Green Diplomacy Weeks 2024

28 October 2024_ The European Union kicked off the EU-ASEAN Green Diplomacy Weeks 2024 on 27 October with a five-kilometer run in Jakarta, titled “EU-ASEAN Green Transition for a Sustainable Planet”. Around 500 participants took part in the event, led by EU Ambassador to ASEAN Sujiro Seam, who underlined the EU’s commitment to supporting ASEAN member countries in their green transitions. The Green Diplomacy Weeks are part of a global EU initiative to promote climate cooperation and inspire meaningful action. The event included exhibitions on EU-ASEAN projects and discussions on topics such as circular economy and biodiversity, laotiantimes.com reported. The Green Diplomacy Weeks will take place across ASEAN, highlighting the importance of regional collaboration to address climate challenges.