Sabato 06 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:50
Laos: Extension of visa exemptions and extensions for 2024

July 5, 2024_ The Ministry of Public Security of Laos has announced the extension of visa exemptions and extensions for tourists from several...

Laos: Extension of visa exemptions and extensions for 2024
06 luglio 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
July 5, 2024_ The Ministry of Public Security of Laos has announced the extension of visa exemptions and extensions for tourists from several countries until December 31, 2024. Chinese tourists traveling in groups through tourism agencies registered in Laos will be eligible for a visa exemption for a 15-day stay. Additionally, tourists from eight European countries, including Denmark, Norway and Spain, will have a 15-day visa exemption without the need to use tourism agencies. The news was reported by the website vientianetimeslao.la. This initiative is part of efforts to promote tourism in Laos in 2024, with the aim of attracting more international visitors.

in Evidenza