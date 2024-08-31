Laos: Financial aid for flood victims

August 31, 2024_ Four companies in Laos have donated a total of 1.2 billion kip to support victims of the recent floods. The donations were announced by the Minister of Labour and Social Security, Nang Baikham Khatthiya, at an event in Vientiane. The sums raised will be used to provide assistance to those affected in several provinces, including the capital Vientiane. The Minister expressed gratitude to the companies for their support and assured that the funds will be used effectively to help communities in need. The source of this news is vientianetimeslao.la. The floods, caused by heavy rains and storms, have affected 13 provinces, causing significant damage and displacement.