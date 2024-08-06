Laos: First certification for 14 Laotian train drivers

05 August 2024_ Fourteen Lao train drivers received their first train driving certification, at an event held in Vientiane, the capital of Laos. The ceremony was attended by key government figures, including the Deputy Prime Minister and various ministers, underlining the importance of cooperation between Laos and China in the railway sector. This achievement represents a significant step towards improving professional skills in the Laotian railway sector, contributing to the economic and social development of the country. The news was reported by laoedaily.com.la. The initiative is part of a broader program of training and development of railway infrastructure, which aims to ensure high standards of safety and quality in rail transport.