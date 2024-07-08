Laos: First digital census coming in 2025

8 July 2024_ The Government of Laos is preparing to conduct the first digital population and housing census in March 2025. This census will be crucial for national development planning and monitoring of international development programs, including the Sustainable Development Goals ( SDGs) and the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD). The Lao Statistics Bureau (LSB), with the support of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), organized meetings with representatives of civil society and the private sector to ensure inclusive and effective engagement. The census will use advanced technologies such as computer-assisted interviews (CAPI) and geographic information systems (GIS) to collect data from approximately 1.4 million households in 18 provinces. Laotiantimes.com reports it. The digital census is seen as a significant step towards the Lao government's digitalisation agenda.