Mercoledì 11 Settembre 2024
Laos: Floods hit 27 villages in Luang Namtha province

September 11, 2024_ Heavy rains have caused flooding in Luang Namtha province, affecting 27 villages and causing significant damage to homes and...

Laos: Floods hit 27 villages in Luang Namtha province
11 settembre 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
September 11, 2024_ Heavy rains have caused flooding in Luang Namtha province, affecting 27 villages and causing significant damage to homes and agricultural assets. Local authorities have launched relief operations to assist those affected, providing shelter and food. The situation has been exacerbated by persistent rains that began on September 8, 2024, leading to rising water levels in rivers and canals. According to laopost.com, one man has died in the floods and another is missing. Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation and coordinate relief efforts to ensure the safety of affected communities.

