Venerdì 16 Agosto 2024
Laos: Foreign Trade Increase in July 2024

August 15, 2024_ In July 2024, the total value of Laos' imports and exports reached about US$1.22 billion, with exports amounting to US$533 million...

16 agosto 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
August 15, 2024_ In July 2024, the total value of Laos' imports and exports reached about US$1.22 billion, with exports amounting to US$533 million and imports of US$687 million. This resulted in a trade deficit of US$154 million, with China remaining Laos' largest trading partner. Major exports include products such as rice, electricity and timber, while imports include petroleum, machinery and chemicals. The source of this information is laophattananews.com. Laos, located in Southeast Asia, is trying to diversify its economy and improve trade relations with neighboring countries.

