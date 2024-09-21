Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 21 Settembre 2024
Laos: Government discusses economic and social plans for 2024

September 21, 2024_ The Government of Laos held a meeting on September 20, 2024 to discuss the economic and social strategies for 2024 and 2025. The...

21 settembre 2024
September 21, 2024_ The Government of Laos held a meeting on September 20, 2024 to discuss the economic and social strategies for 2024 and 2025. The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, discussed key issues such as budget, economic development, and policies to address economic and social difficulties. Participants also discussed preparations for the upcoming high-level conference in China, highlighting the importance of regional cooperation. The news was reported by lnr.org.la. The Government of Laos, officially known as the Lao People's Democratic Republic, is responsible for planning and implementing national policies for the well-being of the people.

in Evidenza