Laos: Government launches aid for flood victims in Vientiane

Sabato 14 Settembre 2024
14 settembre 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
September 14, 2024_ On September 13, 2024, Deputy Prime Minister Kikeo Khaikhamphithoune visited the flood-affected areas in Vientiane, offering support and assistance to local communities. During the visit, funds and equipment were distributed to help affected families, especially in the villages of Nongda and Daan Kham. The government has allocated 200 million kip for the emergency fund and an additional 100 million kip to support the victims. The situation is critical, with over 200 families having suffered significant damage due to the recent floods, as reported by lnr.org.la. Local authorities are also urging the population to remain vigilant and prepare for possible further adverse weather events in the coming days.

