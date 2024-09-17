Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 17 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:45
Laos: Government launches relief initiative for flood victims

September 17, 2024_ Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone attended a ceremony to distribute aid to victims of the recent floods in the country....

Laos: Government launches relief initiative for flood victims
17 settembre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
September 17, 2024_ Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone attended a ceremony to distribute aid to victims of the recent floods in the country. During the event, funds and materials to support the affected people were handed over, with a total value of 24.77 billion kip, from 24 different entities. The donations include significant contributions from companies and institutions, such as the Vietnamese government and several local companies. The news was reported by pasaxon.org.la. This initiative represents an important step for the Lao government to support vulnerable communities affected by natural disasters, highlighting its commitment to solidarity and economic recovery.

Lao floods in the country cent floods economic recovery
