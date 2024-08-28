Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 28 Agosto 2024
Laos: Government launches work plan for September 2024
28 agosto 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
August 27, 2024_ The Government of Laos has launched its monthly meeting to discuss the September 2024 Work Plan, chaired by Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone. During the meeting, various topics were discussed, including the approval of financing for the private sector and planning of infrastructure projects. In addition, the importance of gathering feedback from various ministries and provinces to improve the effectiveness of government policies was highlighted. This news was reported by pasaxon.org.la. This meeting is a crucial step to ensure that the government's strategies are aligned with local needs and to promote sustainable development in the country.

