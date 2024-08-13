Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 13 Agosto 2024
Laos: Government promotes export of Laotian workers abroad

August 12, 2024_ The Lao government has organized a session in Vientiane to disseminate legislation regarding the export of Lao workers abroad, in...

13 agosto 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
August 12, 2024_ The Lao government has organized a session in Vientiane to disseminate legislation regarding the export of Lao workers abroad, in collaboration with international partners and companies. The event was attended by key figures, including Ms. Vanny Keoxayavong, Deputy Director of the Department of Labor and Social Welfare, and representatives of the International Labor Organization. Since the Decree on Sending Lao Workers Abroad was implemented in 2002, over 400,000 workers have been employed abroad, contributing significantly to the national economy through monthly remittances of approximately $52.1 million. Demand for labor abroad is increasing, with agreements already in place to send workers to Thailand, Japan, and South Korea, while the Ministry of Labor has updated regulations to ensure an adequate legal framework. This is reported by kpl.gov.la. The initiative aims to improve job opportunities for Laotians and meet the growing needs of the international labor market.

