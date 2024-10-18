Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 18 Ottobre 2024
Laos: Government representatives attend ASEAN conference on justice

October 17, 2024_ A delegation from the Ministry of Justice of Laos attended the 23rd ASEAN Heads of State Conference on Justice, held in Singapore....

18 ottobre 2024 | 13.01
October 17, 2024_ A delegation from the Ministry of Justice of Laos attended the 23rd ASEAN Heads of State Conference on Justice, held in Singapore. The meeting covered key issues such as establishing a legal framework for trade and legal cooperation among member countries. Future plans and initiatives to strengthen legal cooperation among ASEAN nations were also discussed at the conference. This news was reported by pasaxon.org.la. The conference was attended by representatives from various member countries of ASEAN, a regional organization that promotes economic and political cooperation among Southeast Asian nations.

